Immunization centre set up in private sector in Peshawar

Peshawar - Peshawar Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Pak International Medical College (PIMC) are pleased to announce the establishment of Immunization Centre for the first time in private sector in Peshawar.

This milestone achievement is a result of a collaborative effort between PIMS, PIMC and the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

The Immunization Centre was inaugurated by a distinguished gathering of healthcare professionals, including Dr Qasim from EPI DOH, Dr Inamullah, Chief of Health UNICEF, Dr Muhammad Idrees, District Health Officer (DHO) Peshawar, Dr Arif EPI coordinator, Dr Tariq Safi, Chairman PIMS and PIMC, and Prof Dr Amin Jan, Principal and CEO PIMS and PIMC.

The centre aims to provide quality immunization services to the community, bridging the gap in healthcare services and ensuring that every individual has access to essential vaccines. The services offered will include vaccination against common diseases, awareness campaigns, and education on the importance of immunization.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and partners,” said Prof Dr Amin Jan, Principal and CEO PIMS and PIMC. “We are committed to providing quality healthcare services to our community and this centre is a significant step towards achieving that goal.” The Immunization Centre is located at PIMS and PIMC premises and will be operational from Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.