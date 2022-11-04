Share:

LAHORE- Two round matches of the Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Corporate League were played at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground. In the first match, FBR defeated Packages Converters Limited by five wickets. The Packages scored 176-6 with M Shehroz scoring 42 runs. Abdul Rehman dismissed two players. The FBR team achieved the desired target losing five wickets. Naveed Akram struck unbeaten 52 to emerge as player of the match. In the second match, AMT thumped UB Sports by 73 runs. AMT posted 185-5 with Abdul Basit hitting 45. Faheem Butt and Arshad Butt got one wicket each. In reply, UB Sports were restricted to 112 runs. Adnan Kashif hit 28.