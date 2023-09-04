Monday, September 04, 2023
Pakistan dominate Maldives 3-0 to secure semifinal spot in SAFF U-16 Championship

Web Sports Desk
6:30 PM | September 04, 2023
Pakistan U-16 football team secured a 3-0 victory over Maldives in the SAFF U-16 Championship 2023 in Bhutan on Monday. 

The game commenced with an early breakthrough as Subhan Karim netted the first goal for Pakistan in the 14th minute, setting the tone for their commanding performance. Demonstrating his finesse, Abdul Samad added to Pakistan's lead with a brilliantly executed goal in the 39th minute. 

The Pakistani team continued to exert their dominance, capping off their remarkable performance with a third goal, thus completing a sensational hat-trick for the national squad. With this resounding victory, Pakistan not only secured a convincing victory but also punched their ticket to the prestigious tournament's semifinals. 

Looking ahead, the Pakistan U-16 team is poised to face the runners-up from Group A in the semifinals, scheduled for September 8.

