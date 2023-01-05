Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry alleged on Thursday no cooperation was being done with the formed joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Wazirabad incident.

The former federal minister was concerned about the airing of the press conference of the lawyer of the prime suspect, Mian Dawood.

Recalling that the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran was thwarted, Mr Chaudhry said, "If Imran Khan had been murdered, then there could have been an uproar of the religious extremism."

Giving reference to the law, Mr Chaudhry stated, "It was clear in the law, the person exercised a right to register a FIR, if that person was subjected to the assassination attempt."

Raising his questions on the Gujrat DPO, Mr Chaudhry said, "Not filing a FIR raises a question."