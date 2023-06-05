Monday, June 05, 2023
SA Garden and MRF crowned champions of 1st Men, Women PFF National Futsal Cup 2023

Web Sports Desk
5:55 PM | June 05, 2023
SA Gardens and MRF emerged as crowned champions of the first-ever PFF Men and Women National Futsal Cup, Punjab Phase here at SA Gardens Futsal Field Lahore.

In the men's final, Hamza scored the first goal for SA Gardens in the first half, giving his team the lead. However, Yousaf from LA managed to equalize in the second half, resulting in a 1-1 score after full-time. After being given extra time, Asif from SA Gardens scored a goal, securing victory for his team.

The final of Women was played between MRF and TWK. In the first half, Anmol Hira and Ghazala scored a piece each for MRF, putting them in a comfortable 2-0 lead. They maintained their momentum in the second half, with both players scoring another goal each for MRF. However, Dua and Samavia from TWK fought back and scored a goal each trying to equalize the game. But Anmol Hira displayed her exceptional skills once again, completing a hat trick and securing the win for MRF.

