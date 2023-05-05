Afghan interim FM Amir Muttaqi lands in Pakistan on four-day visit

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday arrived in Pakistan on a four-day official visit, said Afghan MoFA spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Ahmad wrote, "Today, a comprehensive political and commercial delegation led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad".

Earlier, the FO had reported that the delegation would include Acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and senior officials from the Afghan ministries of foreign affairs, transport, and trade, a Foreign Office statement said.

Apart from holding bilateral meetings, Mr Muttaqi would also participate in the fifth China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on May 6, 2023.