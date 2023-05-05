No room for experiments, says Imam-ul-Haq

KARACHI-Pakistan’s left-handed batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, has emphasized that there is no room for experiments as the ICC World Cup 2023 is approaching.

“It is not appropriate to experiment with the team at this stage. Sometimes it is very different to come at number five or six and play only six or seven overs. We need to continue with the current lower middle-order to give them enough confidence,” he said during a post-match conference, while shunning the idea of including hard-hitters Iftikhar Ahmed or Mohammad Haris in the lower middle order.

Imam expressed disappointment over missing his 10th ODI hundred, but he stated that the situation required him to play his shots freely and not to slow down. He scored 90 runs from 107 balls, which helped Pakistan secure a 26-run win and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game series. “I am happy that our team has won the 3rd ODI and the series. I played my part in it, though every batsman feels a little bit disappointed when he gets out on the nineties.”

The left-handed batsman spoke about his on-field chemistry with skipper Babar Azam since the two gathered their ninth century stand during 3rd ODI against New Zealand. “It is because we both are playing together for so long and batted through every thick and thin.”

He also added that he enjoyed batting with both Babar and his opening partner, Fakhar Zaman, despite their contrasting traits. “Fakhar does not speak a lot and Babar does not remain quiet for long. It is fun batting with both of them because Babar is a good friend of mine, and Fakhar has been batting with me since our time in domestic cricket.”

Pakistan, who won the first two matches by five and seven wickets respectively in Rawalpindi, took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Pakistan’s last ODI series win over New Zealand was in 2011 and since then they had lost six of the seven series, with one drawn. The last two matches of the five-match ODI series will be contested on Friday (May 5) and Sunday (May 7) in Karachi.