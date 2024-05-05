Monday, May 06, 2024
Faizabad sit-in inquiry report submitted to SC

Web Desk
11:58 PM | May 05, 2024
The Faizabad Dharna (sit-in) Inquiry Commission report has been submitted to the Supreme Court.

The report, comprises 150 pages which has been prepared in light of the statements of 33 witnesses, was submitted to the apex court through the Attorney General's Office.

The Faizabad sit-in review case will be heard in the Supreme Court on May 6 by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

The process of the report’s review would take place in the top court. The commission also made 33 recommendations along with the conclusions.

By mentioning the Mustafa Ampex case, it was also pointed out that the powers of the Prime Minister and the ministers were not clear.

According to the commission report, the crisis emerged from the amendment of a declaration in the Election Act.

It was mentioned that the commission had found no evidence of any conspiracy and Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed had played the role of a mediator. 

