Rs400bn wheat import issue storm in a teacup: Kakar

Former interim prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has said the matter of import of Rs400 billion wheat was nothing but a storm in a teacup.

He said he would join the probe if he was called by the investigation committee as there was no swing or corruption in the matter.

He said three to four millions of tons wheat was estimated to be imported which was passed by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) while the wheat was not imported with the national exchequer instead private sector was invited to import the wheat.