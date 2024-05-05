Sunday, May 05, 2024
Tributes paid to play writer and poet Shaukat Thanvi

61st death anniversary

Agencies
May 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The 61st death anniversary of renowned play writer and poet Shaukat Thanvi was observed on Saturday. Shaukat Thanvi was born in 1904 in Thana Bhawan (Uttar Pradesh), India, but migrated to Pakistan after the partition. After working for ten years at Pakistan Radio, he moved to Karachi where he joined the Editorial Board of the newspaper, Jang, of which he also became the Editor. He also wrote for several other literary journals such as Sar Panch, Hamdam, Lucknow, Millat, etc. He was primarily a humorist as is indicated by the titles of his famous literary works: Mauj-e-Tabassum, Bahr-e-Tabassum, Sail-e-Tabassum, and Toofaan-e-Tabassum. Shaukat Thanvi died in Lahore on 4 May 1963.

Agencies

