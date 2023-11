Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Dr Shukrullah, who lost his life while treating the patients of Congo virus in Quetta.

In his message of condolence, the Chief Minister sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

He said that Dr Shukrullah sacrificed his life for the sake of humanity.

He paid glowing tribute to all the doctors who are curing the patients of Congo virus.