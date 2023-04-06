Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed his displeasure over the arrest of party member Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday, stating that Pakistan was now completely under the grip of the law of the jungle.

In a statement regarding the arrest, Imran Khan accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its backers of having a singular agenda of targeting and arresting PTI workers and leaders.

He further added that despite having bail, the decision to arrest Mr Gandapur had already been taken.

PTI chief, however, remained optimistic and assured that despite these setbacks, PTI would still emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

He added that PTI would continue to fight for the rights of the people of Pakistan and would not be deterred by such tactics.