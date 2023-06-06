Minister unveils Single-Use Plastics Regulations to combat plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman introduced Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations 2023.

“These regulations mark a significant step towards combating plastic pollution, as they aim to reduce adverse impacts on human health and the environment, facilitate the transition to a circular economy, enhance solid waste management systems, shift responsibility to polluters, and encourage sustainable practices,” said the minister during her speech at an event on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, organized by the IUCN and the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination.

The Regulations include a timeline for the prohibition of various single-use plastic items. Starting from 1st August 2023, single-use plastic crockery, such as plates, bowls, cups, and glasses and single-use plastic cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and chopsticks will no longer be permitted. Additionally, single-use plastic foodservice ware, such as lidded containers, boxes, cups, plates, and bowls used for serving or transporting food or beverages, and single-use plastic stirrers will also be banned from 1st August 2023. Within two years of the regulations’ commencement, single-use plastic drinking straws will also be banned. Single-use polythene bags will be banned upon the commencement of the regulations. Lastly, it is mandated that all plastic bottles must contain 50percent recycled plastic starting from 1st July 2028.

Minister Rehman appreciated the United Nations for raising awareness through the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign. Urging active engagement from everyone, the Minister emphasized the need to hold businesses accountable for their unlawful practices and highlighted that regulations alone cannot solve the problem. “While regulations can be established and enforced, merely policing plastics out of our culture, shops, and homes is not enough. Their effectiveness diminishes if people persist in using and discarding them. Changing habits comes with a sacrifice, but the true success lies with countries and civilizations that embrace change, even if it entails some discomfort,” said the minister.

Minister Rehman stressed the grave implications of projected plastic production tripling by 2060 if business-as-usual continues. “Despite longstanding efforts to promote recycling, the global recycling rate for plastic waste remains dismally low at 9percent. This insufficient rate further burdens our already-polluted oceans and contributes to the alarming state of the Indus River, ranked as the second most polluted river worldwide. Corporations often exploit recycling initiatives as a means to greenwash their plastic pollution, highlighting the need for comprehensive action,” said the Minister.

At another event organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Minister Rehman highlighted the need to go beyond slogans and bumper stickers in tackling plastic pollution. “While we recognize that true change begins at the grassroots level, it is not enough to solely rely on grassroots efforts. The responsibility falls upon the government and the elite to lead by example.

It is incumbent upon each of us to open our eyes, step out of our comfort zones, and acknowledge our own role as active participants in the problem. Rather than solely blaming large businesses, we must engage them as part of the solution through the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility. Failing to lead by example, especially among the privileged, sends a conflicting message that undermines our collective efforts,” said the minister.

The minister emphasized the significance of the circular economy in combating plastic pollution but also drew attention to the existence of a toxic circular economy deeply ingrained in our lives. She highlighted the alarming consequences of plastic waste from waterways reaching the Arabian Sea, where fishes are increasingly ingesting microplastics that eventually make their way onto our plates. The Minister emphasized the detrimental impact of plastics throughout their entire life cycle, polluting our ecosystem, water, land, and food. “Our negligence extends to the habitats, the rich biodiversity, the oceans, mountains, and the land itself, all of which have suffered from decades of plastic misuse. It’s an unprecedented level of damage, surpassing any previous millennium, making it humanity’s big sin,” she stated.

While speaking at the event organized by the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, Minister Rehman called for youth engagement, emphasizing that the active participation of the younger generation is crucial for the success of any policy. She urged that citizens must play an active role by conducting awareness campaigns that advocate for a circular sustainable economy.

“We have to give nature a chance to flourish and heal, because we are no match to nature’s wrath. We cannot throw away this earth because there is no Planet B. The next generation must know that they have a future, and this is our home that we have to save from further degradation,” said the minister.