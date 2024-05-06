Monday, May 06, 2024
Amir Muqam urges Opp parties to adopt a constructive approach

Says overcoming inflation top priority for government

Agencies
May 06, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Federal Minister for SAFRON and Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday urged the opposition parties to adopt a constructive approach rather than wasting time on useless protests with confrontational tactics.

He stated this during oath taking ceremony of newly elected body of Buner District Bar Council Association. The federal minister stated that these people got nothing from protests in the past and will never gain anything in the future, but only cause losses to the country. He said that what happened on May 9 was highly regrettable. Engr Amir Muqam urged the lawyers to be vigilant and to reject those who seek to exploit them for political interests. However, he emphasized that they should play a constructive role in the interests of the country.

He emphasized that public service entails more than protesting; it involves addressing public issues, which is the true responsibility of elected representatives. The federal minister stressed the need to abandon the blame game and instead, actively contribute to the country’s best interests.

 He said that there was a clear indication of improvement in the economic situation, with all institutions and the government on the same page. He also noted that inflation was an issue being faced by everybody. Engr Amir Muqam stated that overcoming inflation was a top priority for the government. He highly praised the establishment of SIFC for its efforts in attracting investment.

In response to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s accusations against the Federal government regarding resource allocation, he emphasized the equitable distribution facilitated by the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Earlier, the federal minister administered the oath to the newly elected body of the Bar Council Association.

He congratulated the newly elected cabinet and expressed the hope that they would work for the welfare of the lawyers’ community.

Additionally, he announced a grant of Rs 2 million for the Bar Council Association and assured efforts for the provision of gas facilities and a motorway link road in Buner.

He emphasized that access to gas was a right for the people of Buner and Shangla. The Minister also expressed deep respect for the people of Buner and Swabi, stating that they have always honored and respected him.

