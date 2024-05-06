Australian volleyball team to visit first time in Pakistan’s history

LAHORE - The Australian volleyball team will arrive in Pakistan on May 26 for the first time in the volleyball history to play a three match series against Green Shirts. These details were disclosed by Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Ch M Yaqoob along with SVP Muhammad Nawaz Khan at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. Chairman PVF said that for the first time in the country’s history, Australia will visit Pakistan on May 26 to play a three-match series which will be held on May 28, 29, 30. He said that Engro CAVA Nation’s Volleyball League would take place from May 11 to 17 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex. The event would see six national teams from Central Asian countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and host Pakistan. Ch Yaqoob said that the foreign teams will arrive in Pakistan on May 9, preparations have been completed for the successful event. Opening match of the league will be between Pakistan and Turkmenistan on May 11 and the final will be played on May 17. After that, Pakistan’s national team would embark on its respective international campaigns. It will compete in the AVC Challenge Cup for Men in Bahrain and also participate in the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.