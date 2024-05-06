Concerted efforts urged to ease traffic flow on city roads

Rawalpindi - Mounting population pressure in Rawalpindi, one of the busiest cities in the country, has resulted in an unprecedented increase in the number of vehicles, causing frequent traffic jams in old city and busy commercial areas. The mass movement of people from other cities to Rawalpindi and its rapid expansion have overburdened the existing road infrastructure, with main arteries accommodating millions of vehicles daily. Consequently, this phenomenon has led to frequent traffic snarls, frustrating commuters who endure long waits and incur extra fuel expenses, with experts identifying multiple contributing factors to this dilemma.

City Traffic Officer (CTO), Taimoor Khan, acknowledged the significant increase in vehicle numbers leading to traffic jams on busy roads. However, he emphasized the efforts made by the traffic department to facilitate commuters. With over 1,100 traffic wardens on duty, their responsibilities include maintaining traffic flow and penalizing violators and encroachers. Khan highlighted encroachments as a major cause of road congestion in various areas of the city.

Despite measures taken by authorities, traffic congestion persists due to various factors such as insufficient road infrastructure, rising population, unchecked encroachment, increasing vehicle numbers, and rampant violations. Residents believe that providing alternate routes, implementing designated road lanes, and completing projects like the Rawalpindi Ring Road could alleviate the traffic jam issue on main arteries and branch roads.

The inadequate public transportation system in Rawalpindi is also cited as a reason for traffic jams, with limited availability of modern public transport contributing to congestion on city roads. Proper urban planning is urged to address congestion in urban areas and mitigate the suffering of the masses, as traffic congestion leads to increased travel times, reduced productivity, and increased air pollution.

Traders have expressed distress over increasing traffic load and encroachments, demanding action from the district administration. Illegal parking in different commercial areas of the city exacerbates traffic jams, hindering pedestrian movement. While efforts are being made by the administration to ease traffic congestion through various projects, completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road is anticipated to alleviate transportation challenges and industrial zones proposed along the road expected to lessen traffic in the main city.