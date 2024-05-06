Dar’s appointment fuels curiosity over economic strategy

ISLAMABAD - The appointment of Ishaq Dar as the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan has sparked speculation and curiosity, particularly given his close association with PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif. However, it’s important to recognize that Dar’s appointment is a strategic move, leveraging his extensive experience, expertise, and longstanding political affiliation with the PML-N to steer Pakistan’s economy towards stability and growth.

This designation comes at a time when Prime Minister Shehbaz and Dar, along with other ministers, are in Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) special meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy. Since assuming office as the country’s Foreign Minister, Dar has been actively representing Pakistan in diplomatic forums, engaging with other countries and international organizations to secure trade agreements and investment opportunities, and fostering strategic partnerships to enhance Pakistan’s global standing and access to resources. The role of Deputy Prime Minister varies across countries and depends on specific constitutional and political contexts. Generally, the Deputy Prime Minister serves as the second-in-command to the Prime Minister and plays a significant role in decision-making, as well as representing the country at various forums.

While some may argue that the position of Deputy Prime Minister lacks defined powers, it is a well-established office with precedents in numerous countries, including China, the UK, Australia, and India. In India, seven distinguished political leaders have held the office of Deputy Prime Minister, leaving a lasting impact on the country’s political landscape. These leaders, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai, are widely recognized for their contributions. Ishaq Dar, a seasoned economist and financial expert, has been a prominent figure in Pakistan’s economic landscape for over three decades. He played a pivotal role in steering Pakistan through economic crises in the past and advocating for economic transparency.

Now, as Dar assumes office, Pakistan faces deep economic turmoil, including balance-of-payments crises, high financial deficits, inflation, unsustainable debt, and low investments. Managing these challenges will require effective coordination and collaboration with allied parties and stakeholders, as well as a focus on good governance, transparency, and accountability. Dar’s responsibilities will include overseeing policy implementation, investment strategies, and economic management, as well as fostering partnerships with provincial governments, local authorities, and international organizations to achieve national goals and promote development.

By fulfilling these roles effectively, the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister has the potential to significantly contribute to Pakistan’s development and prosperity, in collaboration with the Prime Minister and the government as a whole. The writer is a Supreme Court lawyer and former member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council.

