IGP Punjab’s new initiative for health welfare of police employees

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken another historic initiative for health welfare of police employees, according to which the long-standing problem of transplant expenses of police employees suffering from liver and kidney disease has been solved. Through an agreement with the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI), Punjab Police is providing 100% free transplant operations for officers afflicted with liver and kidney diseases. According to the agreement, all transplant operations for police employees suffering from liver and kidney diseases are now entirely funded. This includes the recent kidney transplant procedure for Punjab Police Constable Zafar Abbas Khan, whose medical expenses have been fully covered. Police force expressed gratitude to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar for his exemplary leadership in prioritizing the health and well-being of police personnel. IG Punjab emphasized that, under the agreement with PKLI, kidney and liver transplant operations for police employees are provided free of charge. After availing of PKLI’s special discount, all remaining expenses are covered by the police department. He highlighted that the vaccination against hepatitis B and C for the police force has been successfully completed. Additionally, comprehensive health screenings have been conducted to identify and treatment of employees suffering from serious diseases. Dr. Usman Anwar assured that police personnel facing health challenges will receive unwavering support in their battle against illness. The Welfare Branch will continue to provide all necessary assistance in this regard.

IGP visits Police Station & SDPO Office in Model Town

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar inspected ongoing renovation works at the Special Initiative Police Station in Model Town, here on Sunday.

He emphasized the need for timely completion of pending development works. Additionally, he reviewed the construction progress at the SDPO Model Town office.

Present during the visit were senior officers including DIG Operations Lahore, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SP Model Town, Ahmad Zunair Cheema, and the SDPO of Model Town.

DIG Operations Lahore, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, provided a briefing on the latest progress in the construction works. IG Punjab reiterated the commitment to providing smart policing, modern infrastructure, and technology-based facilities, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He emphasized that the upgrade of police stations and SDPO offices aims to enhance public service delivery and improve police efficiency.

Dr. Usman Anwar instructed supervisory officers to expedite the remaining work while ensuring high standards are maintained.