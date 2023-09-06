DDG MCI directs to streamline court cases to avoid prolonged litigations

ISLAMABAD-A meeting to review performance on court cases pertaining to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad was held on Tuesday in Metropolitan Secretariat Islamabad.

The meeting took place in light of the orders of Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Sahib, which was chaired by Deputy Director General Chaudhary Kamran Bakht. The purpose of the meeting was to get updates from the panel lawyers about latest situation of court cases, which are laying pending from a long period of time. Furthermore, the focal persons of each directorate of MCI were also present in the meeting, who informed about their stance on the pending cases.

As per the directions of the administrator MCI, instructions were also issued to set up a court cases information system, so that actions against the responsible parties can be implemented for the increasing litigation and prolonged court cases.

Deputy DG Kamran Bakhat emphasised on the need of computerisation and information system within the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and issued instructions to shift all the manual work so that the organisation could move forward on a modern lines.

Instructions have been issued to enforce coordination mechanism on WhatsApp group and directorate level for lawyers so that good feedback can be obtained.