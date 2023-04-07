Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, while terming K-Electric a "mafia", claimed on Friday that there existed white-collar criminals in the administration.

Speaking about the difficulties faced by people in general, Mr Rehman said, "It is difficult for them to manage the expenses of their homes. "

He praised the Al-Khidmat Foundation, saying, "The duty which the Sindh government should fulfil is being done by the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

"Many of the Bachat Bazaars that were constructed by the Sindh government are closed. The Bachat Bazaars are being installed by using the money generated from the taxes we paid," he lamented.

He scolded K-Electric for charging four types of taxes.

He urged the Sindh government to provide subsidies to everybody. Underscoring the problems faced by the people, Mr Rehman said, "At some places, people are deprived of the facility of gas during both Sehar and Iftar." He held the Sindh government, K-Electric, and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) responsible for the problems faced by the people.