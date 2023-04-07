Share:

Peshawar - Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, a former governor of Khyber pakhtunkhwa, has suggested raising the tax on sugary drinks to combat obesity and other diseases. sugary drinks contribute to heart disease and other fatal illnesses. all parts of society, including the media, should discourage their consumption. pakistan has over 33 million people with diabetes, ranking it third globally.

These points were made at a paNah press conference in peshawar, featuring former Khyber pakhtunkhwa governor Iqbal Zaffar Jhagra, Caretaker Information Minister Feroz Jamal shah, and several medical professionals and representatives from various sectors. sanaullah Ghumman, paNah’s secretary general, welcomed attendees and outlined the session’s objectives. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, ex-governor, praised paNah’s efforts and encouraged prioritizing healthy eating habits. Barrister Feroz shah suggested that the government consider taxing sugary beverages to reduce the burden of diseases caused by them.

The whO recommends that added sugar should be limited to 10% of total calorie intake, as stated by Umar Zaffar Jhagra. Overconsumption of sugary drinks poses a significant health risk to both children and adults, contributing to pakistan’s increased rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Unhealthy eating habits have resulted in pakistan having the world’s third-highest diabetes rate. Munawar hussain, Consultant at the Global health advocacy Incubator, suggests that increasing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages is a successful measure implemented by many nations to reduce consumption and generate tax revenue. This policy has decreased the disease burden and increased government revenue, as evidenced by a world Bank modelling study in pakistan in 2022. a 50% FeD increase on sugary drinks could result in a positive economic impact on health worth nearly UsD 9 million annually, and over the next decade, the government could earn an average of 810 million Us dollars in tax revenue.

hussain proposes that unsweetened milk and pure drinking water should be exempt from the tax. abdul sattar said Khyber pakhtunkhwa Food authority banned ssBs near schools, but more work is needed to lower the disease burden. Dr huda noted diabetics are at higher risk for eye conditions and blindness. sanaullah Ghumman mentioned paNah informed the public about heart disease for 40 years and works with the government to enact laws for a healthy nation, especially for children.