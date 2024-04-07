AJK govt urged for de-sealing of tobacco firm

MIRPUR - The Azad Kashmir government’ role has been sought for the de-sealing of a tobacco manufacturing company as its closure has rendered over 400 workers jobless especially on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
“We urge the authorities concerned to immediately de-seal our company sealed following a raid conducted on unfounded charges of tax evasion, and restore livelihood of hundreds of its employees,” said spokesperson of Walton Tobacco Company, Arif Zia, while addressing a news conference at the Kashmir Press Club here on Saturday. The company’s other officials Muhammad Ali and Omar Ahmed also accompanies him on the occasion.
The spokesperson informed the media that their company was the highest taxpayer in Kashmir, contributing Rs240 million every month. It has been raided illegally and products were seized.
They were of the view that we were doing business and paying taxes for the last 18 years.