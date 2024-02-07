Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Ignite inks agreement with PSL - Hashoo Group to manage National Incubation Centre

February 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  In a significant development for the thriving Pakistan’s technology and startup ecosystem, Ignite National Technology Fund, company incorpo­rated under Ministry of IT & Telecom, signed an agreement with Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) - Hashoo Group led consortium that includes Fauji Foundation, Telenor Pakistan, Change Mechanics, CyberVision International and Founder Institute to manage the National Incubation Center Islamabad for the next 5 years. This initiative un­derscores a collective commitment through public private partnership to further bolster the startup ecosys­tem in Pakistan, with a special focus on nurturing technology startups that promise to elevate the country’s eco­nomic GDP and generate employment opportunities for its youth.

In his welcome address, Adeel Ai­jaz Shaikh, CEO Ignite, apprised the audience about the overall impact of Ignite’s nationwide network of National Incubation Centers that has incubated more than 1480 start­ups which have created more than 188,000 direct and indirect jobs while attracting committed invest­ment of Rs. 23 billion and generated revenue of Rs. 16 billion so far. 

NIC Islamabad is poised to build upon the success of its predecessor by offering an enhanced array of services designed to empower startups. These services encompass state-of-the-art workspaces, access to venture capital, mentorship from industry leaders, UI/UX design labs, makers spaces, and a focus on pivotal technological sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Inter­net of Things, Robotics, Health, and Augmented/Virtual Reality. Special emphasis is provided on creating in­vestment opportunities for startups and the consortium and its supporting partners include leading incubators, accelerators and venture capitalists such as Founder Institute, Mass Chal­lenge, International Accelerator, Loyal VC, Zayn Capital, Sarmayacar, 47 Ven­tures, FCD Capital and Pak Launch. NIC Islamabad will also have extensive focus in building health-tech startups, Aga Khan University and Hospital along with Rehman Medical Institute Peshawar are core Health Track Part­ners along with 10+ other renowned health institutions as supporting part­ners. Red Buffer will be mentoring and providing support to Deep-tech start­ups as a specialized vertical.

