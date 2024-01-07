PayPal will soon launch services in Pakistan, says Umar Saif

The government has given the green signal to the longstanding demand of freelancers to receive remittances in Pakistan through PayPal, caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Umar Saif announced on Sunday.

In a video statement, the minister mentioned that the international company, PayPal, would provide freelancers with the facility to receive remittances directly into their accounts through digital communication.

Saif highlighted that the government had approved the National Space Policy, allowing private sector companies to utilise low orbit satellites for communication services in Pakistan.

The minister also announced the upcoming launch of a substantial Pakistan Startup Fund with an allocation of Rs2 billion, aiming to encourage the youth to contribute to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.