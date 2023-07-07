Electricity, gas outages: Protest at Maripur Road enters second day

KARACHI - The protests of Karachi citizens against prolonged electricity and gas outages entered the second day on Thursday and the protestors blocked Maripur Road again. A large number of protestors blocked Maripur Road for the second day which disrupted the flow of traffic on the arterial road. Heavy traffic coming from the Karachi Port was also trapped due to the closure of both tracks of the road. To disperse protestors, heavy contingents of police force equipped with teargas shells reached the road. The police contingents are expected to use teargas shells once again to disperse the protestors. The traffic police said on its Twitter handle that the traffic is being diverted to Mirza Adam to Miran Naka, ICI to G Allana Road, whereas, heavy traffic is being lined-up to Mochko, Truck Adda and Jackson Market.