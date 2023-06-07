Govt likely to support 180-member Pak sports contingent in Asian Games

LAHORE-The government is expected to provide support to the Pakistani sports contingent consisting of approximately 180 players and officials participating in the 19th Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China in September this year.

A high-level meeting was chaired by Shoaib Khoso, the Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), with the attendance of Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary General of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Muhammad Ibrar, Deputy Director General of the PSB, Saeed Akhtar, and representatives from various sports federations.

During the meeting, suggestions from the sports federations and the Pakistan Olympic Association were considered in order tofinalize the participation and preparations of the Pakistani contingent for the upcoming Asian Games.

Due to financial constraints, the Pakistan Sports Board is considering to provide support to the contingent of around 180 players and officials in the 19th Asian Games. The suggestions were made during the meeting to fully support those sports with the potential to win medals in the Asian Games.

DG PSB Shoaib Khoso said: “The PSB will review the proposals of the POA and sports federations regarding the Asian Games, and we will make every effort to extend full support to the federations capable of winning medals in this grand event. The PSB will also provide comprehensive support to talented players, enabling them to bring honor to the country during the Asian Games.”

Khoso added, “We are currently in the initial stages of collecting information and making necessary adjustments. Once we have gathered all the relevant information from the participating federations, we will be in a better position to determine how we can best accommodate different federations.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) failed to meet the accreditation deadline and has confirmed its decision not to participate in the Asian Games due to financial constraints. Consequently, the football team’s largest contingent of 26 members will not be partaking in the Asian Games.