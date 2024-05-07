Special funds to be allocated for establishment of solar parks: Minister

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, said that Sindh Government was extending support and all possible facilities to investors to promote foreign direct investment in Pakistan and further stabilize national economy.

The minister, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan’s first private sector charging station for electric vehicles in Karachi, said that Sindh government was promoting public private partnership and providing all possible support and cooperation to investors in various sectors.

The minister said that special funds will be allocated for the establishment of solar parks for industries and domestic consumers in the upcoming budget and in a phased manner the electricity consumers using 100, 200 and 300 units will be provided facilities by the government in the first, second and third phase respectively.

Relief will be provided to the common man in the upcoming budget, he said adding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will fulfill the promise of providing free electricity and steps were being taken in the regard. In view of increasing environmental pollution and continuous rise in temperature, we should move towards green energy and solarization, Nasir Shah assured that government will fully support production of electronic vehicles and motorcycles at the local level. He urged that electric vehicle charging stations should be installed across the province and motorcycles should also be converted to renewable energy.

Nasir Shah further said that Electric motorcycles should also be introduced for government employees and journalists, while a solar unit should also be installed in the Karachi Press Club.

The minister termed mine labourers as backbone of the energy sector and said that any negligence or recklessness in protection of their life and health is intolerable. He warned that lease of companies that do not take safety and health measures for miners will be canceled. Nasir Shah said that on directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the CM Sindh and his team were trying to expedite work and complete all the development schemes at the earliest. Underscoring the need of business friendly policies, the minister said that the all out assistance to the business community will bring stability and further improvement in the economy. All the political stakeholders and businessmen investing abroad have to sit on one table, he added.

Abdul Sami Khan, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, MD Siemens Syed Mohammad Danyal, Dr Zahid Ansari, AK Memon and Director Siemens Hisham Haris also spoke at the occasion.