Peshawar     -   Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on  Sunday said that the rights of all  minorities have always been protected  and respected and all problems  of the Christian colony and  other minorities would also be resolved  on priority basis.  He expressed these views while  addressing the Christian community  and public in an open court  held here.  The problems of Christian colonies  would be resolved on priority  basis and for this purpose the  local government has allocated  funds for minorities.  He said, “We have always protected  and respected the rights of  minorities, they are not less than  brothers and sisters for us because  they are also citizens of Pakistan  like us. I am sorry to hear  about the problems of Subhanabad  and Shaheedabad areas that no one  has paid any attention to these areas,  but as a mayor I will take every  practical step to solve these problems  as early as possible.”  Residents of these areas, informed  the Mayor about the problems  being faced by them like  unscheduled load-shedding of electricity  and gas, overbilling, electricity  poles and hanging wires etc.  The residents also complained  that there was no adequate arrangement  for clean drinking water  while health facilities were  also non-existent in these areas.  Haji Zubair said that we have  always prioritised the rights of  minorities and provided them all  possible support like our brothers  and sisters which will be continued.

UN climate summit opens in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh