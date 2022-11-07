Share:

Peshawar - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday said that the rights of all minorities have always been protected and respected and all problems of the Christian colony and other minorities would also be resolved on priority basis. He expressed these views while addressing the Christian community and public in an open court held here. The problems of Christian colonies would be resolved on priority basis and for this purpose the local government has allocated funds for minorities. He said, “We have always protected and respected the rights of minorities, they are not less than brothers and sisters for us because they are also citizens of Pakistan like us. I am sorry to hear about the problems of Subhanabad and Shaheedabad areas that no one has paid any attention to these areas, but as a mayor I will take every practical step to solve these problems as early as possible.” Residents of these areas, informed the Mayor about the problems being faced by them like unscheduled load-shedding of electricity and gas, overbilling, electricity poles and hanging wires etc. The residents also complained that there was no adequate arrangement for clean drinking water while health facilities were also non-existent in these areas. Haji Zubair said that we have always prioritised the rights of minorities and provided them all possible support like our brothers and sisters which will be continued.