Vloggers Shiraz, Muskan cross 2m followers on Instagram

Shiraz and Muskan, the dynamic siblings behind Shirazi Village Vlog, have achieved a remarkable milestone on Instagram, amassing an incredible two million followers in a short time.

Their journey to fame serves as a testament to their extraordinary storytelling and genuine connection with their audience.

Through their vlogs, they captivate viewers with their innocence and offer a refreshing take on nature and local life.

At just six years old, Shiraz brings a unique perspective, showcasing the beauty of Khaplu village in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Their content resonates deeply with viewers worldwide, who admire their sincerity and ability to find joy in life’s simple moments. With engaging storytelling, they have built a loyal community eager to join them on their adventures.

An unforgettable gesture

A few days earlier, in a passionate appeal to his followers for the help of a poor man in reconstructing his house, Shiraz highlighted the plight of the man with an emphasis on virtue of kindness and compassion.

Muhammad Shiraz, the youngest vlogger from Pakistan, captured the hearts of his audience with his compassionate appeal. In the video shared on his platform, Shiraz took his viewers on a poignant tour of an elderly man’s home, shedding light on its condition.

With sincerity in his voice and empathy in his eyes, Shiraz expressed his deep concern for the elderly man’s plight.

Moved by the dire circumstances faced by the man and the evident need for assistance, Shiraz appealed to his followers to unite in a collective effort to rebuild the dilapidated house.