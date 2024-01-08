Monday, January 08, 2024
Severe weather takes toll on Multan’s entertainment industry

APP
January 08, 2024
MULTAN   -  Severe cold weather and dense fog have led to a decline in the citizens’ outdoor activities as no­ticeable decrease in number of theater-goers is being observed and the theater owners and art­ists are facing financial issues.

The extreme weather impacted the out-door movement of citizens not only in Multan but of those hailing from Vehari, Lodhran, Mailsi, Bu­rewala, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh and some other areas. Most of the spectators of theaters belong to these areas. Due to severe weather condition, they are not visiting the shows, said an artist.

With five popular theaters in the city having capacity of 2000 seats, the reduced turnout has raised concerns. The entertainment section is already facing various issues.

