Excise seals 300 properties of defaulters

MULTAN - Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department during a special crackdown launched against the defaulters on Wednesday, sealed over 300 properties of defaulters in the last 48 hours.
As per directives of the Director Excise and Taxation Iftekhar Ahmed, the department under the supervision of all Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) launched a grand operation against tax defaulters to recover pending dues of over Rs6 million. The teams covered the areas of Garden Town, Sher Shah Road, Nishtar Road, Bosan Road, Gardezi Market, Gulgasht Colony, Mumtazabad, and Timber markets.
The Director of Excise Iftekhar Ahmed has urged the business community to pay their taxes at the earliest in order to avoid legal action against them. He said that 70 percent of the recovered tax payments were being spent on the development of the city.
He said that various development projects of public facilitation would be completed through the tax, adding that all pending dues from defaulters would be recovered at any cost.
He said that the provincial government had directed to ensure strict action against defaulters, adding that the vehicles of short token tax and without registration would be impounded at the spot and would not be released till payment of all pending dues. He said that the ongoing month was the last month of the current fiscal year and very important for recovery of tax, adding that zero-tolerance policy would continue against defaulters.
THREE HELD DURING POLICE CRACKDOWN
Bohar Gate police during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday nabbed three members of a notorious motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession.
According to a police spokesperson, taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the Central Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana directed Station House Officer (SHO) Bohar Gate police station Haji Liaqat Ali to launch a comprehensive action against the criminals. The police team busted the notorious Aqeel gang and arrested three members including the ring leader Muhammad Aqeel, Iftekhar, and Muhammad Imran.
The police have also recovered stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash from their possession.
Further investigations were in the process and more recoveries were expected soon, the spokesperson added.
DISTT ADMIN TO SET UP SIX CATTLE SALE POINTS
The district administration on Wednesday decided to set up six cattle sale points in the district for providing facilities to the masses for the purchase of their sacrificial animals before Eid-ul-Azha.
Presiding over a meeting of district administration and cattle management company here at his office, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir said that the model cattle company would set up two cattle sale points. The municipal corporation would also set up two points while one sale point would set up each at Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala, he added. The DC said that section 144 would be imposed on selling cattle in urban areas. Furthermore, he assured that the best parking, security, cleanliness and clean drinking water facilities would be made at all cattle sale points. The deputy commissioner said that the arrangements would be finalized in advance before Eid-ul-Adha to facilitate the masses.