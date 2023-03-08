Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Tuesday convict­ed three more accused persons involved in Johar Town bomb blast case.

The court handed down the death sentence on nine counts to accused-Samiul Haq, Uzair Akbar and Naveed Akhtar- in the case. The court also or­dered forfeiture of their properties besides award­ing rigorous imprisonment and imposing fine.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan convicted the ac­cused on proving charges against them. The court conducted the trial proceedings through video link due to security reasons.

The court recorded statements of 60 prosecu­tion witnesses during the proceedings whereas fo­rensic evidence and CCTV footage were also made part of the record.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had filed the challan (charge sheet) against three ac­cused. The CTD declared the accused- Samiul Haq and facilitators Uzair Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, guilty in the challan. The CTD had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the ac­cused as sufficient evidence was available against them. The CTD had registered the case against the accused under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Sections 302, 336, 186 and others of the Paki­stan Penal Code.

The ATC had already handed down death sen­tences to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female ac­cused. On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.