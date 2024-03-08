BioTech surge

Biomedical Engineering (BME) emerges as one of the most dynamic and rapidly advancing interdisciplinary fields globally. Collaborating closely with health­care professionals, BME address­es a wide array of health challeng­es, spanning genetic engineering, bio-nanotechnology, medical im­aging, machine learning, AI, bio­materials, and electronics, among other domains.

Engineers in this field operate across diverse health sectors, in­dustries, and hospitals world­wide, driving innovation and de­sign in medical equipment and devices. However, it is undeni­able that during periods of high inflation and economic turbu­lence, young professional en­gineers often contend with rel­atively low salaries. To foster fulfilling careers and sustain the vitality of the field, it is impera­tive for governments, healthcare sectors, and medical companies to prioritise salary increments and expand job opportunities for aspiring engineers. This pro­active approach will not only at­tract top talent but also ensure the continued advancement of biomedical engineering for the betterment of global healthcare.

FAROOQUE KHOSO,

Johi.