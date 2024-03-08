Friday, March 08, 2024
BioTech surge

March 08, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Biomedical Engineering (BME) emerges as one of the most dynamic and rapidly advancing interdisciplinary fields globally. Collaborating closely with health­care professionals, BME address­es a wide array of health challeng­es, spanning genetic engineering, bio-nanotechnology, medical im­aging, machine learning, AI, bio­materials, and electronics, among other domains. 

Engineers in this field operate across diverse health sectors, in­dustries, and hospitals world­wide, driving innovation and de­sign in medical equipment and devices. However, it is undeni­able that during periods of high inflation and economic turbu­lence, young professional en­gineers often contend with rel­atively low salaries. To foster fulfilling careers and sustain the vitality of the field, it is impera­tive for governments, healthcare sectors, and medical companies to prioritise salary increments and expand job opportunities for aspiring engineers. This pro­active approach will not only at­tract top talent but also ensure the continued advancement of biomedical engineering for the betterment of global healthcare.

FAROOQUE KHOSO,

Johi.

