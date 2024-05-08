ECP to make ex-commissioner's rigging charges probe public

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to disclose the findings of inquiry into electoral misconduct accusations leveled by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha.

Sources in the Election Commission said the inquiry report will first be presented in a commission meeting before being made public.

A one-member panel, chaired by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, was appointed by the Election Commission to conduct the investigation.

The report includes statements of district and returning officers, as well as a written submission from the former Rawalpindi commissioner.

Chattha had resigned from his post, citing substantial irregularities in the general elections. The ECP spokesperson and the chief justice of Pakistan denied the allegations.