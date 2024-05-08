Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Pakistan's lunar mission 'ICUBE-Q' enters moon orbit

Web Desk
3:09 PM | May 08, 2024
Pakistan's lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) has entered the moon orbit on Wednesday. 

Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) has been launched on Friday on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China.

According to the IST, the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.

ICUBE-Q orbiter carries two optical cameras to image the lunar surface. Following successful qualification and testing, ICUBE-Q has now been integrated with the Chang’e6 mission.

Chang’e6 is the sixth in a series of China’s lunar exploration missions.

The launch activity was telecasted live on the IST website and social media platforms. Chang’6, China’s Lunar Mission will touch down on the Moon’s far side to collect samples from the surface and return to Earth for research.

Form independent investigation commission for May 9 and hold culprits accountable : Arif Alvi

Web Desk

