Wednesday, May 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sialkot International Airport launches runway revamp

Our Staff Reporter
May 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Sialkot   -  Sialkot International Airport has initiated significant runway reconstruction and repair efforts, marking a pivotal moment for the region’s aviation infrastructure. Former Vice Chairman of Sialkot International Airport, Afzal Shaheen, alongside Director Mian Atiq, announced the commencement of this vital project, which entails an investment of Rs204 million for the overhaul of the one-kilometre-long runway. With a completion target set for May 18, the refurbished runway will facilitate the resumption of both domestic and international flights.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1715047476.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024