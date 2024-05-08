Sialkot International Airport launches runway revamp

Sialkot - Sialkot International Airport has initiated significant runway reconstruction and repair efforts, marking a pivotal moment for the region’s aviation infrastructure. Former Vice Chairman of Sialkot International Airport, Afzal Shaheen, alongside Director Mian Atiq, announced the commencement of this vital project, which entails an investment of Rs204 million for the overhaul of the one-kilometre-long runway. With a completion target set for May 18, the refurbished runway will facilitate the resumption of both domestic and international flights.