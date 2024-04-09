PM Shehbaz, Qatari emir exchange Eid greetings; discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and extended greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to closely working with Qatar in all areas of common interest. He reiterated his government’s commitment to deepen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The Emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Pakistan. The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Emir of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan who assured that he was keen to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Both the leaders renewed their commitment to work closely with each other and further broaden the cooperation in all mutually beneficial fields.

Last year marked the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Later, the prime minister wrote on X that during the conversation, they prayed for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and for the prosperity of Pakistan and Qatar. Besides, they also expressed their resolve to further deepening and solidifying relations between the two nations.