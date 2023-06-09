Azam continues to shine in PGF Qualifying Golf School 2023

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Qualifying School 2023 has reached its thrilling final phase at the magnificent par 71 Margalla Greens Golf Course.

With three rounds completed and the ultimate fourth round set to take place today (Friday), the future looks dazzling for at least 55 qualifiers, who are on the cusp of realizing their dreams of a professional golf career. As the third round concludes with a total of 54 holes played, the most commendable performance thus far comes from Muhammed Qasim of Quetta Golf Club.

Qasim’s outstanding display on the course has truly earned him admiration and accolades. With scores of 68, 71, and 70 in the three rounds, he boasts an impressive aggregate of 209, a testament to his unwavering dedication to practice and his composed demeanor when facing formidable opponents.

Speaking of opponents, Qasim faced numerous resilient contenders, including Rehan Haider Abbasi from Islamabad, Shahbaz Masih from Karachi Golf Club, M Safdar from Gujranwala, Asad Khan from PAF, Nasir Mehmood from Islamabad, Muhammed Sohail from Rawalpindi, Zohaib Asif from DHA, Kamran Shafiq from Gymkhana, and Rizwan Javed from Islamabad.

These skilled individuals currently occupy the top ten positions, with Rehan Haider at 213, Shahbaz Masih at 215, M Safdar at 216, Asad Khan at 217, and Nasir Mehmood, M Sohail, Zohaib Asif, and Kamran Shafiq all tied at a score of 218. Rizwan Javed and Kamran Taj sit at 219, showcasing their impressive performances throughout the tournament.

This exhilarating Qualifying School has revealed a wealth of golfing talent, and credit must be given to the PGF Management Team, led by Tournament Director, Brig (R) Sajid Akram. The grand finale will take place today (Friday) at the splendid Margalla Greens Golf Course, promising an exciting culmination to this remarkable event.