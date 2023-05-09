Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police bust gang involved in fake currency notes business

Police bust gang involved in fake currency notes business
Web Desk
11:24 AM | May 09, 2023
National

More than 1.5 million counterfeit currency notes and drugs were recovered from three suspects in Lahore.

According to details, Gulshan Ravi Police in Lahore arrested two individuals involved in the counterfeit currency business and a drug dealer in various operations.

Police officials said that the arrested suspects, Osman and Maqsood, are infamous for producing counterfeit currency notes, which were sold in Lahore and various other districts. The recovered counterfeit notes is more than Rs1.5 million.

In another operation, drug dealer Farman was arrested, resulting in the seizure of more than one kilogram of drugs. The suspect was apprehended near the Working Women Hostel.

Last month, Two suspects arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) have made startling revelations about the fake currency business in Karachi.

During the investigation, the suspects revealed that a gang is running a fake currency business in Karachi. The arrested men also gave the names of 21 accomplices working in the gang.

DRAP fixes new prices for four cardiac stents

The arrested men were identified as Imran and Shaheedullah. They disclosed that fake currency notes are circulating across the metropolis, adding that the gang members are printing fake currencies of different countries including US dollars, Saudi Riyals, British Pounds and UAE Dirhams.

The accused also mentioned the name of the fake currency maker – Faizullah from Peshawar – said that fake currency was sold in Karachi’s Malir, Sarjani, Korangi, North Nazimabad and Lyari.

He further revealed that the buying and selling of fake currency notes have also been done through social media platforms.

The accused also unveiled that some women were also included in the group while public transport was being used for the delivery of fake currency notes. The accused was caught selling fake notes worth Rs 100,000 for Rs 35,000 in Karachi.

After the sensational revelations, the Special Investigation Unit of the police accelerated the investigation.

Parvez Elahi says he stopped filing FIR against army officer

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023