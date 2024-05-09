Solidarity stand

I am Seerat Jahangir, a university student, writing to draw your attention to a matter of great concern that requires collective action and support. As you may be aware, ongoing conflicts and human rights issues have deeply troubled many individuals around the world, including myself. In an effort to promote justice, peace, and human rights, I am reaching out to request your encouragement for both the people and the government of Pakistan to consider participating in the boycott of Israeli products.

Boycotts have a rich history of serving as potent instruments for peaceful protest, capable of exerting significant economic pressure on both companies and governments. A prime example lies in the United Farm Workers’ organised boycott of grapes in the past, protesting against poor working conditions and unfair treatment of farmworkers. This movement ultimately led to notable improvements in labor rights and conditions for farmworkers.

By abstaining from purchasing Israeli products, we can effectively convey a resolute message of solidarity with those impacted by the conflict. Through this action, we advocate for a resolution that is both just and enduring.

By joining together in this collective effort, we can amplify our voices and demonstrate our commitment to promoting peace, justice, and human rights. It is a nonviolent means of showing support for Palestinian rights and opposing Israeli policies, particularly in relation to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Additionally, it can help raise awareness about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and human rights issues, ultimately contributing to a resolution of the conflict.

Furthermore, I urge the government to consider implementing measures that support and encourage this boycott. By doing so, they align their policies with the principles of justice, human rights, and international law, and contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict. By taking action, we can inspire others to do the same.

SEERAT JAHANGIR,

Karachi.