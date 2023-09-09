Khalil Khan, Dr Zaid elected President, Secretary of PJJA

LAHORE - Khalil Ahmed Khan and Dr Mu­hammad Zaid Arif were elected President and General Secre­tary of the Punjab Ju-Jitsu Asso­ciation (PJJA) during its General Council (Elective Meeting) that was held on Friday here at a local hotel under the chairmanship of itsPresident Khalil Ahmed Khan to elect the office-bearers for the next term of 2023-2026.

The elections were conduct­ed by the Election Commis­sioner Waqar Ilyas Khan and witnessed by the observers of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF), Sports Board Punjab (SBP), and Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA). The rep­resentatives of all affiliated divisions were present on the occasion and besides elections, the house also approved the calendar of the activities for 2023/24 and other items in the agenda unanimously.

The elected office-bear­ers of the PJJA for the term 2023/2026 were Khalil Ahmed Khan, President, Mahmood ul Hassan Rana, Sr Vice President, Husnain Raza, Vice President, Dr Muhammad Zaid Arif, Gen­eral Secretary, Mirza Farooq Ahmed, Associate Secretary, Dr Haris Ashraf, Treasurer while the members were Ms Kashaf Javed, Dr Maria Javid, Ms Jave­ria Akhlaq, Hammad Saleem and Muzammil Nawaz.

The newly elected office bear­ers pledged to work with great zeal to popularize the sports of Ju-Jitsu in the Punjab province with the help and support of Sports Board Punjab. President Khalil Ahmed Khan while giv­ing his vote of thanks for the trust and confidence shown on his leadership by the house after the election, express his future plans to explode the Jap­anese martial art “Ju-Jitsu” into grass root level by introducing the regular leagues among the youth for both the gender.

The training camps will be held throughout the province by deputing the experts and referee coaching and anti-doping seminars will also be conducted with the help and support by the national body, Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, and Sports Board Punjab.