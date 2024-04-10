Kirpa police shoot suspected dacoit in encounter

ISLAMABAD - Kirpa police have shot dead a suspected dacoit in an encounter here on Tuesday, informed sources. The deceased suspected dacoit has been identified as Ahmed Shah, they said. According to details, a team of Kirpa police carried out a raid on a hideout to arrest proclaimed offenders.
Seeing the police party, the POs opened fire, they said adding that police retaliated and killed a suspected dacoit namely Ahmed Shah. However, the other POs managed to flee from the scene. The police moved the body to PIMS for autopsy wherein doctors handed it over to heirs for burial.
A senior police officer told the media that Ahmed Shah was a notorious dacoit and wanted by police stations Sihala and Lohibher for his involvement in more than 12 dacoity and robbery cases. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested three lady members of a house burglar gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash from their possession, a public relations officer said.
He said that following the special directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three lady wanted members of a house burglar gang involved in numerous criminal activities.
The accused were identified as Naheed, Shahnaz Bibi, and Nosheen. Police team also recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials to effectively crack down against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.