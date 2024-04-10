Kirpa police shoot suspected dacoit in encounter

ISLAMABAD - Kirpa police have shot dead a sus­pected dacoit in an encounter here on Tuesday, informed sources. The deceased suspected dacoit has been identified as Ahmed Shah, they said. According to details, a team of Kirpa police carried out a raid on a hideout to arrest pro­claimed offenders.

Seeing the police party, the POs opened fire, they said adding that police retaliated and killed a sus­pected dacoit namely Ahmed Shah. However, the other POs managed to flee from the scene. The police moved the body to PIMS for autop­sy wherein doctors handed it over to heirs for burial.

A senior police officer told the media that Ahmed Shah was a no­torious dacoit and wanted by po­lice stations Sihala and Lohibher for his involvement in more than 12 dacoity and robbery cases. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrest­ed three lady members of a house burglar gang involved in numer­ous theft activities and recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash from their possession, a public re­lations officer said.

He said that following the spe­cial directions of Deputy Inspec­tor General of Police (DIG) Oper­ations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these di­rections, the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human re­sources and succeeded in appre­hending three lady wanted mem­bers of a house burglar gang involved in numerous criminal activities.

The accused were identified as Naheed, Shahnaz Bibi, and Nosheen. Police team also recov­ered stolen gold ornaments and cash from their possession. Cas­es were registered against the nabbed accused and further inves­tigation is underway.

DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all se­nior officials to effectively crack down against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.