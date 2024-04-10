Think-tank cautions on ignoring tobacco health warnings

ISLAMABAD - Capital Calling, an Islamabad-based think tank, has raised alarm against the surge in the campaign to resist the guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international bodies regarding budgetary and other checks on their business.
The think tank stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has duly recommended to the government that there should be a uniform tax on all cigarettes being manufactured in Pakistan, regardless of their local or foreign brands.
The ace researcher on anti-smoking, Dr Hassan Shehzad, from IIUI, said that in reality, cigarette prices are lower in Pakistan compared to other regional countries. He said there is a direct link between the reduction in smoking and the increase in cigarette prices.
Dr. Shehzad has urged the anti-smoking groups to carry out genuine research as the data they have been presenting to the policymakers is old, and needs to be re-explored. Similarly, awareness about tobacco is almost non-existent on digital media which is an anachronism in this modern age.
He said it has been observed that certain groups are competing with one another to promote smoking in society but they come on the same page to influence the government into facilitating their business, which by and large is a health hazard.