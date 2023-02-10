Share:

Veteran poet and drama writer Amjad Islam Amjad passed away at the age of 78 in Lahore on Friday.

The literary icon of Pakistan died off a heart attack, according to his family.

Amjad Islam Amjad is also the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz and is the author of more than 40 books in a career spanning 50 years. He has received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for TV, including Pride of Performance. Some of his well-known dramas are "Waris", "Dehleez", "Samandar", "Raat", "Waqt" and "Apnay Log".