Golden Star Cricket Club and Shahkamal Club emerged as triumphant in the K-20 Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here on Tuesday.

The event, which is a regular annual club tournament, is being played in memory of Col Fateh Sher Khan. It is being sponsored by former cricketer Nabeel Ahmad to revive grassroots cricket and to identify new talent.

Raees Butt’s scintillating knock helped Golden Star Cricket Club to a 23-run victory over Pak Lions in the 10th match of the tournament. Raees played 43 balls to hammer unbeaten 53 runs that included three fours and three sixes while Ali Raza slammed 36 runs and Usama Tahir 19 to help Golden Star Club post a decent total of 156 for 6 wickets in 20 overs. For Pak Lions, Haris Khan bagged 2 wickets for 25.

Brilliant bowling by Raees Butt and Abrar Ahmed restricted Pak Lions to 133 for 10 wickets in 18 overs. Both the bowlers clinched three wickets each for the winning side. While Ahmad Safi Abdullah grabbed 2 wickets and M Naveed got 1 wicket. For Pak Lions, Hassan Nawaz scored 53 runs and Afzal Tahiri struck 39. For his all-around performance, Raees Butt emerged as the player of the match.

Shahkamal Club trounced Shinning Cricket Club by 93 in the 9th match of the tournament. Shinning Club, batting first, scored 155 runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Ibrar Hussain smashed 49 runs, Azizullah 45, and Sheraz Ali unbeaten 16 runs.

Outstanding bowling by Ibrar Hussain (3-6) and Faheem Faisal (3-17) helped Shahkamal Club bundle out Shinning Club at a meager total of 62 runs in 15 overs. Only Syed Kazim Raza (20) and Abdul Salam (15) could cross the double figures.

On Wednesday (January 11, 2023), the only match of the day will be played between Golden Star Cricket Club and Pak Lions at 11:00 am.