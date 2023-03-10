Share:

In a democratic dispensation, elections are the means through which people give a franchise to any political party to govern the country on their behalf. The political parties invariably come up with their manifestos in which they underline their vision and strategies to improve governance, nudge economic development and their outlook on regional and global issues. However, the major issue invariably is the way they perceive putting the country on the path of sustained economic growth and promoting the well-being of the masses.

Unfortunately in Pakistan that is the area where people are duped with promises of a prosperous future. The measures indicated are such that even a country like the US cannot muster the resources to implement them. While they cry hoarse from every convenient roof-top to propagate their manifestos they never indicate from where they would bring the resources to implement them. The poor masses have been repeatedly taken for a ride through false promises. As a consequence, the country finds itself in the worst-ever economic crisis. The most regrettable reality is that all those who have contributed to this mess through their incompetence and unimaginable policies are not prepared to accept it and as usual continue to blame their political rivals for this economic precipice.

No lessons have been learnt from the already self-inflicted tragedies and the focus remains on the politics of self-aggrandisement to the chagrin of the hapless masses. It seems like a never-ending agony. The snow-balling deterioration in the economic situation has been further aggravated by political instability fomented by none other than the self-proclaimed revolutionary, who has proven credentials as a demagogue and whose policies during his three and half years rule can be safely likened to the last straw on the camel’s back.

I am not saying that his rivals sitting on the other side of the aisle are saints having an unblemished record. Of course, they are equally responsible for bringing the country down to its knees. Under the circumstances, there is an imperative need for all the political forces to use their collective wisdom to winch the country out of the quagmire that it is stuck in rather than trying to settle scores with each other. The insistence by PTI that immediate elections were the only solution to stem the rot and put the country back on the rails is untenable in the absence of any alternative economic strategy it thinks can work miracles and immediately resolve the financial crisis. They actually never had it and even now they are clueless about fixing the economy. The major thrust is on grabbing political power. There is no quick-fix solution to the economic challenges confronting the country at the moment. Making such claims is nothing but another effort to hoodwink the people.

Pakistan is not an island. It is part of the global community and world economic order in which economic boom and recession are invariably transmitted to almost all the countries linked in that system. The current global economic situation is not very encouraging. Runaway inflation is a global phenomenon and Pakistan could not be an exception to it. On top of that, our own economy is in complete shambles. It will take at least a decade to put the country on the promised path of sustained economic development provided political stability is ensured by all the stakeholders. The people who understand all these realities and possess thinking minds are unanimous in their view that under the prevailing precarious environment the priority should be the new social contract encompassing an agreed economic agenda.

Elections are not the ultimate end but means to an end. Under the present circumstances, I do not think that they can bring any material change in the situation. Rather they would orchestrate further political instability in the country if they are held without reforms in the system of governance, the way we elect our representatives and an agreement on the national economic agenda.

PTI has been heaping scorn on all the state institutions particularly ECP and even now is propagating the view that the coming elections would be rigged in favour of its political rivals. The likely scenario would be that if the PTI loses the elections it would not accept the results like in the past. And if it wins its rivals would not allow it to rule peacefully. I am of the considered view that the SC before delivering its split decision on elections in KP and Punjab should have also taken note of the views expressed by the two honourable judges who thought that the case did not qualify for suo moto notice and that it was imperative first to deliberate whether the provincial assemblies were dissolved in conformity with the constitution or not. It should also have ascertained the views of the security establishment regarding its inability to provide personnel for security during elections, the finance ministry for expressing its inability to provide required finances and the judiciary for its refusal to provide ROs.

However, since the apex court has ordered the holding of elections within ninety days the elections commission and the government are left with no choice other than to implement court orders unless somebody approaches the court for reviewing its decision. The ECP is already in the process of making arrangements and issuing schedules for elections in both provinces. But the reality is that it would be impossible for it to execute the court orders without support from the security establishment, judiciary and finance ministry.

The ECP reportedly has again approached them for support and their response is still awaited. Even if the security establishment and judiciary agree to the request of the ECP the finance ministry would find it very hard to allocate Rs.80 billion for the conduct of elections as demanded by ECP, in view of the financial crunch.

Although nobody can dispute the holding of elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies as per the constitution it is noteworthy that Article 254 also provides for delaying them if the circumstances warrant. I think either the ECP or the government should file a petition in the apex court explaining the ground realities and seeking its permission for holding elections in the provinces and centre at the same time in October. By that time in the backdrop of the IMF deal and support from friendly nations, the country would be financially in a better position to afford the expenses involved in holding elections.

In the meantime, it would also be a good opportunity for the political rivals to discuss and resolve the contentious issues so that the elections bring vitally needed political stability to the country. Going into elections in the provinces and then in the Centre in October without that would push the country back to square one. The solution can come only through dialogue either on the initiative of the political forces themselves or nudged by the praetorian powers. False and inflated egos and bizarre politics must give way to sanity in the supreme national interest.