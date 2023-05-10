Pak junior hockey team consultant Oltmans calls on DG SBP

LAHORE -Legendary Dutch hockey coach and newly-appointed consultant of Pakistan junior hockey team Roelant Oltmans called on Direc­tor General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail at National Hockey Stadi­um here on Tuesday.

The promotion of hockey among Pakistan youth was discussed in detail during the important meet­ing. Director Sports Nadeem Qa­iser, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Talking on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail appreciated the rich experience and valuable services of veteran Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans for the pro­motion of hockey in Pakistan. “We are quite upbeat that Pakistan junior hockey team, under Roelant Oltmans, will offer satisfactory performance in the upcoming Junior Asia Cup sched­uled to take place from May 23 to June 1 in Salalah, Oman.”

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail urged the Pakistan junior players to fully exploit this opportu­nity and learn modern hockey tech­niques from world class coach Roel­ant Oltmans. “It is an honour for us that Roelant Oltmans had coached our young hockey players in a coaching programme organized under the ar­rangements of Sports Board Punjab.”

Seasoned international hockey coach Roelant Oltmans, who had also coached Pakistan men’s hockey team, Netherlands men’s and women’s hockey teams, India men’s and Ma­laysia men’s teams in the past, said that Pakistan has a golden history in men’s hockey. They have won several World Cup, Olympics and Champions Trophy titles in the past.

“Pakistan has been blessed with plenty of hockey potential and still they have the ability to regain the lost hockey glory by adopting modern hockey techniques,” he added.