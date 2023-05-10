Russia’s future rests on Ukraine war, Putin tells Victory Day parade

MOSCOW-Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s future “rests on” the soldiers fighting in Ukraine, during his annual speech to mark Victory Day in Moscow. “There is nothing more important now than your combat effort,” he said.

The military parade, which commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, was scaled back this year for security. Mr Putin also used his speech to justify his invasion of Ukraine, while accusing “Western globalist elites” of provoking conflicts. Civilisation is again “at a decisive turning point”, he said in Moscow’s Red Square to a crowd composed of just officials and veterans, as the event was not open to the public.

Addressing the troops fighting in Ukraine - some of whom were present - Mr Putin said a “real war” had been “unleashed” against Russia. The reality is that it was Russia that invaded Ukraine. “The security of the country rests on you today, the future of our statehood and our people depend on you,” he told them.

This was the second Victory Day parade since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But a series of explosions and incidents of sabotage across Russia in recent weeks saw the celebrations scaled back because of security concerns.

In one incident last week, there was an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin. Russia claimed it was an attempt on Mr Putin’s life and pointed the finger squarely at Ukraine and the US, but both denied any involvement. This year’s celebration had 3,000 fewer soldiers and less military hardware on display. The parade was shorter, while there was no military flypast and no modern tanks, which are usually a feature of the parade.