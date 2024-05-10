Friday, May 10, 2024
Rangers DG commends martyrs for sustaining peace

Staff Reporter
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -    Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas emphasised the enduring peace in Sindh, especially in Karachi, attributing it to the unwavering sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan Rangers Sindh.  He conveyed this sentiment during a meeting with the families of the fallen Rangers officials and personnel in Karachi, according to a news release on Thursday. In a solemn tribute, the DG Rangers Sindh honoured the profound sacrifices made by the martyrs and extended solidarity to their bereaved families.  The meeting provided an opportunity for the DG Rangers Sindh to listen to the challenges faced by the families of the martyrs, prompting him to issue directives for their prompt resolution.

Staff Reporter

