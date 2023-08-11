National Minorities Day to be marked today

ISLAMABAD - The National Minorities Day would be observed on Friday (August 11) in the federal capital and across the country with the aim to highlight their religious and socio-economic rights.

The declaration to mark National Minorities Day was adopted as part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to help and secure those belonging to religious, linguistic, national or ethnic minority groups.

Pakistan being the Islamic state and its Constitution guarantees the rights of minorities as white colour in our flag also represents the minorities.

The Muslim population in Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is brutally treated by Indian security forces. Over one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been martyred so far.

The purpose of observing the Day is to highlight the message of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had pronounced equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan declared 11 August as the National Minority Day in 2009. It has always been the endeavor of the government to safeguard the fundamental rights, safety, security, honors, life, liberty and prosperity of minorities in line with the historic speech of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947.

Nonetheless, the National Minorities Day not only expresses gratitude for the contributions, made by these religious communities, but also professes that future development of Pakistan hinges crucially on their efforts.

On this occasion, different events and seminars would be held all over the country and in this regard, Shaheed Bhutto Foundation would also organize “National Minority Day“.